Republican Lawmakers Back Trump on Ukraine Call, While Romney Calls It ‘Deeply Troubling’

By Josh FeldmanSep 25th, 2019, 12:21 pm

One of the most notable Republican reactions to the Ukraine controversy has been Sen. Mitt Romney’s, and after the release of the call memo from the White House today, he called it “deeply troubling.”

Romney said at the Atlantic Festival event, “We’ll see where it leads. But the first reaction is troubling.”

He said the issue isn’t so much on “the quid pro quo element,” but the question of “if the President of the United States asks or presses the leader of a foreign country to carry out an investigation of a political nature.”

“That’s troubling, and I feel that,” Romney continued. “Clearly if there were a quid pro quo that would take it to an entirely more extreme level.”

On the question of potential “consequences” for the president, he said, “The consequences are being considered by the House, and I’m not going to give advice to Speaker Pelosi. She will do whatever she thinks is in the best interests of the country and in the best interests of her position of power and her party. And she’s pursuing that. We will see where that leads. There will be additional information that comes out as the whistleblower is heard from.”

For the most part — and as expected — Republicans are defending Trump and saying the call is not a big deal:

Justin Amash, the independent congressman who left the GOP earlier this year, also expressed serious concern about the call:

