Republican Strategist: ‘In the History of Sex, No One’s Ever Had to Do as Much Paperwork About It As Donald Trump’

Republican strategist Scott Jennings remarked on the legal and financial headaches that former President Donald Trump faces stemming from sex.

On Wednesday’s AC360 on CNN, a panel discussed Trump’s legal troubles, including a potential indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Reportedly, Bragg is considering charging Trump with falsifying business records to conceal an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump.

Trump also reportedly paid hush money to at least one other woman with whom he supposedly had an affair.

Anderson Cooper asked Jennings for his reaction to the Manhattan case.

“What do you think this means for the former president?” Cooper asked. “Is it something he should embrace and lean into?”

“Well, he’s very good at embracing and leaning into to victimization,” Jennings replied. “And look, I’m just gonna level with you guys. Most Republicans – even the people that don’t want to vote for him again – think that in the history of sex, no one’s ever had to do as much paperwork about it is Donald Trump.”

Jennings questioned the wisdom behind indicting a former president on a years-old misdemeanor charge and noted that Republicans – including Trump – are fundraising off of a potential indictment.

“So yeah, he’s going to lean into it,” he continued. “Republicans are obviously responding to it. They’re raising money.”

“So, you think it weakens the other potential charges?” Cooper asked, referring to Trump’s legal issues regarding his retention of classified documents, his efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results, and his incitement of the 2021 Capitol riot.

“Yes, a hundred percent,” he responded. “Because, what they did in Georgia, quite obviously, deadly serious. The documents? Maybe. Jan. 6? Obviously. This one? This one should not be your leadoff hitter. This ought to be batting ninth, if not on the bench.”

