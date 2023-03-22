Exasperated Laura Ingraham Tries to Give Trump Campaign Advice: ‘Stop Talking About 2020’

Fox News Laura Ingraham offered former President Donald Trump some advice on Wednesday night that he will never follow.

Trump declared his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination in November.

“Now, if I were Trump and running his campaign, I’d strongly urge him to stop talking about 2020,” Ingraham began. “It’s over. Enough. Marinating in old claims of election fraud will not win over a single voter in any state that he needs to win in 2024.”

She further advised Trump to “reassure voters that you can win,” as an on-screen graphic put it. However, Trump seems to think that the best way to do that is to continue to claim he did win in 2020. To this day, the former president falsely insists the election was stolen from him.

“Surround yourself with givers, not takers,” she added, saying Trump should hire “serious policy people” who will “run a tight ship.” She told Trump to run against Democrats and not the media, which he habitually lashes out at.

“And maybe, just maybe drop the nicknames and the petty personal stuff,” Ingraham concluded. “It was funny in 2016 and even in 2020, but I don’t think it works with how serious the challenges are right now.”

“Although,” she added, “I think you should keep ‘Sleepy Joe.’ I like that one.

Ingraham’s tips for Trump appear to be an offshoot of some post-midterm election remarks she made in November. The host appeared to take a veiled shot at Trump in a similarly-presented game plan for Republicans in general.

“Going to 2024, the Republicans are going to be looking for candidates who are focused on winning – not just making a point or settling a score,” she said at the time. “If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com