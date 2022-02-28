Richard Engel Floats Idea That U.S. Bomb Russian Military, Gets Promptly Thrashed on Twitter: ‘That Would Start World War III’

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel raised some eyebrows with a tweet seemingly entertaining the idea that the United States and NATO bomb a Russian military convoy heading for Kyiv.

The U.S. and a slew of other countries have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week. Some in the international community have also been sending the besieged nation weapons to help fend off the attack.

On Monday, Engel posited a scenario in which the U.S. and/or NATO “destroy” the aforementioned Russian convoy heading toward Kyiv. While it’s not clear whether the reporter was advocating this, his framing could certainly be interpreted that way.

Perhaps the biggest risk-calculation/moral dilemma of the war so far. A massive Russian convoy is abt 30 miles from Kyiv. The US/NATO could likely destroy it. But that would be direct involvement against Russia and risk, everything. Does the West watch in silence as it rolls? — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 28, 2022

Western countries have thus far avoided directly engaging Russia militarily. That includes the U.S., which like Russia has nuclear weapons. It’s worth noting that aside from some small skirmishes over the last 50 years, no two nuclear powers have ever gone to war with one another.

In addition to being bloody from the standpoint of conventional warfare, there’s the question of whether two nuclear powers would be able to engage in such a war without ultimately resorting to the use of nuclear weapons and possibly destroy each other.

Engel received a tsunami of criticism for his tweet.

Mr. President, I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed! But no more than 10 to 20 million killed, uh, depending on the breaks. — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) February 28, 2022

The way you tweet about whether the US and NATO should engage in a full-on war against a nuclear-armed super power is shockingly glib. It's not as simple as "watch in silence as it rolls" or not. The stakes are risking nuclear annihilation. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 28, 2022

Remember that in Richard Engel's book "War Journal" he said that before the invasion of Iraq he knew it "was a land where careers were going to be made" and that being there for war was his "big break" https://t.co/ik5UA8sBvB — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) February 28, 2022

I'm honestly just dumbfounded by this tweet from the chief foreign correspondent for a national news network. https://t.co/kcBrkXi3EA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 28, 2022

The answer to the question is yes. We must let it roll in because it would be an act of war against the worlds second most potent nuclear power. Since the end of World War 2 the singularly most important national security objective of the United States was to avoid direct https://t.co/NTtOiZKp5T — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 28, 2022

The near-universal revulsion to this awful tweet is actually reassuring me that the Blob does not, by and large, want to start World War III https://t.co/MeCydvonj3 — David Klion (@DavidKlion) February 28, 2022

it is one of the great moral dilemmas of our time: start a nuclear war, or no? https://t.co/jA3Z0dQLic — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) February 28, 2022

How is this guy the chief foreign correspondent for a major television network? (This is not the first time the question has been asked.) https://t.co/3bKChm4C9M — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) February 28, 2022

Pro tip: do not tweet questions like this until you've given at least, oh, I don't know, a whole thirty seconds of thought to steps two, three, and four of your decision tree. https://t.co/HLnfV7p2wd — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 28, 2022

Once you attain a certain stature in the news industry you can just start hankering for global thermonuclear annihilation and the bosses will let you do it https://t.co/14kHnSat5D — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) February 28, 2022

Moral dilemma: Do we start World War III or not? (Pause) (Still thinking.) (Almost there.) https://t.co/ZpYTrEQaGl — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) February 28, 2022

That would start World War III and thus the dilemma is not big. https://t.co/3A70LsDi4V — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 28, 2022

