Chris Christie Torches Trump for Calling Putin a ‘Genius’ on Ukraine: ‘History is Watching’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) tore into his one-time ally, Donald Trump, on Monday. Christie didn’t mention Trump by name, but he quoted the former president’s recent comments praising Vladimir Putin and excoriated anyone who would do so.

“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine “genius” and “very savvy” as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant?” Christie wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Trump told Buck Sexton on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine–of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent.”

Trump added, “You gotta say this pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.”

Christie continued, “Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s “genius” and “very savvy” alright. No walking that back. History is watching.”

