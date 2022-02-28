Griffin Great, Hannah-Jones Hammers | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jennifer Griffin

At the end of the first Harry Potter story (in both the book and the movie), Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom is singled out for praise for having the personal courage to not just stand up to enemies, but also for the often more challenging task of standing up to his friends.

Jennifer Griffin has become the Neville Longbottom of Fox News, repeatedly and unwaveringly standing up and correcting her colleagues and the network’s guests with a voice of clarity and reason regarding the situation in Ukraine.

In her role as Fox’s national security correspondent, she’s been a frequent sight across the network’s schedule, but all too often she’s been put in the position of having to mop up after a ridiculous take or inaccurate statement that just aired.

Just in the last 24 hours, she’s effectively smacked down comments from Colonel Doug Macgregor and Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc. “There were so many distortions about what he just said,” remarked an astounded Griffin about Macgregor, who she said sounded like “an apologist for Putin.” Bolduc, she said, was “way off the mark,” and “not a student of history…not a military strategist,” just a “failed” political candidate engaging in “extremely dangerous talk.”

On Sunday, she told MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz that she had been a part of their network’s news division since 1996, was there to “fact-check facts,” and intended to keep doing so. We’re glad to hear it.

Ten points for Gryffindor — and Griffin — indeed.