Griffin Great, Hannah-Jones Hammers | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Jennifer Griffin
At the end of the first Harry Potter story (in both the book and the movie), Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom is singled out for praise for having the personal courage to not just stand up to enemies, but also for the often more challenging task of standing up to his friends.
Jennifer Griffin has become the Neville Longbottom of Fox News, repeatedly and unwaveringly standing up and correcting her colleagues and the network’s guests with a voice of clarity and reason regarding the situation in Ukraine.
In her role as Fox’s national security correspondent, she’s been a frequent sight across the network’s schedule, but all too often she’s been put in the position of having to mop up after a ridiculous take or inaccurate statement that just aired.
Just in the last 24 hours, she’s effectively smacked down comments from Colonel Doug Macgregor and Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc. “There were so many distortions about what he just said,” remarked an astounded Griffin about Macgregor, who she said sounded like “an apologist for Putin.” Bolduc, she said, was “way off the mark,” and “not a student of history…not a military strategist,” just a “failed” political candidate engaging in “extremely dangerous talk.”
On Sunday, she told MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz that she had been a part of their network’s news division since 1996, was there to “fact-check facts,” and intended to keep doing so. We’re glad to hear it.
Ten points for Gryffindor — and Griffin — indeed.
MEDIA LOSER:
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Activist and creator of the controversial 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted on Sunday that the media’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine illustrates racism in the press and people should stop “pretending” to have objectivity.
Hannah-Jones’s comment came in a quote retweet agreeing with a Twitter user who created a thread of news reports labeled as “insidious racism.”
“Every journalist covering Ukraine should really, really look internally,” she wrote. “This is why I say we should stop pretending we have objectivity and in instead acknowledge our biases so that we can report against them. Many of us see the racialized analysis and language.”
Hannah-Jones added that people expressing shock or dismay that this was happening in this part of Europe are only expressing that distress due to racism and dismissed “alarm” over the invasion as a “dog whistle.”
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Hannah-Jones unfortunately seems to be hammering the media coverage of Ukraine by declaring their motivations as racist. That’s both inaccurate and unfair, for both Americans concerned about a warmongering nuclear superpower and Europeans cognizant of their own history of being overrun by tyrants obsessed with empire building. Does the Sudentenland ring any bells?
She tried to brush off those who criticized her for being one-dimensional or lacking context by saying “Journalists should NOT be putting forth this narrative,” but it’s a perfectly fair criticism of her comments.
