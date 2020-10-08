Fox News contributors Richard Fowler and Katie Pavlich collided when Pavlich, the Townhall editor, invoked the swine flu in order to defend President Donald Trump’s coronavirus leadership.

The two commentators appeared with Jon Scott — filling in for Dana Perino on The Daily Briefing Thursday. Pavlich applauded Vice President Mike Pence for using the 2009 H1N1 health crisis in order to attack former Vice President Joe Biden during his debate with Senator Kamala Harris. Pavlich conceded that the swine flu pandemic was “far less deadly” than the Covid-19 pandemic, but she still approved of how Pence hypothetically charged that “if the swine flu had been as lethal as the coronavirus,” Biden would’ve seen a wave of death across America under his watch.

Fowler responded by bringing up Trump’s downplaying of the virus and his refusal to set an example for public safety guidelines. He eventually mocked Trump over the Covid-19 outbreak at the White House, saying “there was never, ever an outbreak of swine flu at the White House” while Barack Obama was president.

“Sixty million Americans were infected with the swine flu,” Pavlich responded. Fowler immediately shot back by reminding her “214,000 Americans are currently dead.”

“That is precisely the point,” Pavlich went on, “that the Obama-Biden administration handled the swine flu so poorly and thank God it was not lethal like the coronavirus now.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]