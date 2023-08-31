Right-Wing TV Hosts Duped By Fake Trump Voice For Nearly 17-Minute Interview

A far right-wing news network was duped by a voice purporting to be that of former President Donald Trump.

The interview lasted nearly 17 minutes.

Real America’s Voice aired the interview on Thursday and subsequently tweeted multiple clips with “Trump” on social media, which remain on Real America Voice’s social media accounts as of this writing.

Afterward, host John Solomon insisted the voice was really Trump’s, but that’s a tough sell. At one point, the voice appeared to glitch, suggesting that Solomon and co-host Amanda Head were talking to an AI.

Pretty strange sounding stuff here! pic.twitter.com/8RAxZXOJ6w — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 1, 2023

Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast reported that Robert Sigg, who owns Real America’s Voice, will launch an investigation into the matter.

“Robert Sigg, the president of the parent company that owns Real America’s Voice, tells me that an ‘internal investigation will be needed’ into whether the network was duped by a Trump impersonator or Trump AI tonight,” Petrizzo tweeted.

Sigg told Petrizzo, “‘Sounds like ChatGOP to me.'”

