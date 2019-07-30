Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel grew exasperated when CNN’s John Berman pressed her on President Donald Trump’s latest racial controversies.

As McDaniels fielded questions about Trump’s fight with Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Tuesday morning, Berman repeatedly asked whether Trump’s attacks on the House Oversight Committee chairman have to do with policy — as she insisted they did. When Berman noted that Trump called Cummings “racist” while being accused of racism himself, he asked McDaniel: “Do you think Elijah Cummings is racist?”

“I don’t know Elijah Cummings,” McDaniel answered, to which, Berman said, “You know enough to know whether he’s racist.” She continued to dodge, while attacking Cummings. Berman repeated the question later on, but again received no response.

Eventually, the CNN host switched gears by bringing up a new Fox News poll that found 57% of voters don’t think Trump respects racial minorities.

“He does,” McDaniels insisted. Berman noted “57 percent say no.”

McDaniels complained that the poll results are the fault of the media, and lamented how often Republicans are called “racist.”

“Why are the respondents in the Fox News poll, why don’t they see it that way?” Berman asked.

Watch above, via CNN.

