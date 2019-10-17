Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Passing Evokes Bipartisan Admiration: ‘We Lost a Giant Today’

The passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings has evoked an outpouring of love and bipartisan admiration for a man known on Capitol Hill for his great character and leadership.

According to a statement released by his office, Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at 2:45 AM as a result of complications from unnamed illness that had him in treatment at Johns Hopkins hospital in his home city of Baltimore.

As the political media world awoke to the sad news, many immediately took to Twitter to share their respect:

Elijah was a good man, a great leader, and a dear friend. We worked closely together in Congress and I was honored that he married Mika and me.

Elijah was a member of our family whom we loved.

May God bless his own family now in these troubled times. https://t.co/2sJk1jnRHQ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 17, 2019

My heart is saddened at the loss of a colleague and friend. Elijah cared deeply about public service and the importance of “representing your people”. Rest In Peace good and faithful servant. https://t.co/T7JfnyZnXY — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 17, 2019

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

Re-upping this in honor of the great Rep. Elijah Cummings. I’ll remember his moral clarity and sense of Constitutional duty: “This is our watch.” https://t.co/AP2BIzTSD4 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 17, 2019

shoutout to this boss photo of the late Elijah Cummings — 1997, Baltimore (Andre Chung / Baltimore Sun): pic.twitter.com/wJDV8wPptA — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 17, 2019

Of all the folks I was hoping would get to see Trump’s comeuppance, Elijah Cummings was near the top of the list. What an awful day. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 17, 2019

#RIP Congressman Elijah Cummings. Saddened to hear of your passing. Thank you for your service to our nation. Rest with the ancestors. pic.twitter.com/izEHpwgHtJ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 17, 2019

My condolences to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland who went to be with the Lord early this morning at 68 years of age. May God grant his family strength & peace in these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 17, 2019

Oh no….he was such a warm and powerful and committed soul…Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68: Reports https://t.co/oZE8uhpNdZ — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 17, 2019

Waking up to the heartbreaking news that Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat and House Oversight Chairman, has died at 68. https://t.co/RvrjAer3u0 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 17, 2019

Thank you, Elijah Cummings, for being a warrior for justice and a beacon of civility. Rest now, we’ll take it from here. https://t.co/kpagDF5hoj pic.twitter.com/SY0UKFhAU1 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 17, 2019

