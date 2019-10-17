comScore

Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Passing Evokes Bipartisan Admiration: ‘We Lost a Giant Today’

By Colby HallOct 17th, 2019, 6:51 am

The passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings has evoked an outpouring of love and bipartisan admiration for a man known on Capitol Hill for his great character and leadership.

According to a statement released by his office, Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at 2:45 AM as a result of complications from unnamed illness that had him in treatment at Johns Hopkins hospital in his home city of Baltimore.

As the political media world awoke to the sad news, many immediately took to Twitter to share their respect:

