Trey Gowdy Praises Elijah Cummings: ‘One of the Most Powerful, Beautiful & Compelling Voices in American Politics’

By Connor MannionOct 17th, 2019, 10:35 am

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy sent out a long thread detailing his admiration for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling him “one of the most powerful, beautiful & compelling voices in American politics.”

Gowdy, who was Cummings’ predecessor as House Oversight Chair, offered his praise Thursday morning following Cummings’ death. Gowdy noted that he disagreed with Cummings in politics, but “we never had a cross word outside of a committee room.”

“The obstacles, barriers, and roadblocks he overcame … He beat it all. He beat the odds,” Gowdy said.

Cummings died early Thursday morning, and his passing prompted a number of politicians–Democratic and Republican alike–to eulogize the Baltimore congressman and House Oversight Chairman.

