Former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy sent out a long thread detailing his admiration for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling him “one of the most powerful, beautiful & compelling voices in American politics.”

Gowdy, who was Cummings’ predecessor as House Oversight Chair, offered his praise Thursday morning following Cummings’ death. Gowdy noted that he disagreed with Cummings in politics, but “we never had a cross word outside of a committee room.”

“The obstacles, barriers, and roadblocks he overcame … He beat it all. He beat the odds,” Gowdy said.

Elijah Cummings was one of the most powerful, beautiful & compelling voices in American politics. The power and the beauty came from his authenticity, his conviction, the sincerity with which he held his beliefs. We rarely agreed on political matters. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

We never had a cross word outside of a committee room. He had a unique ability to separate the personal from the work. The story of Elijah’s life would benefit everyone, regardless of political ideation. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

The obstacles, barriers, and roadblocks he overcame, the external and sometimes internal doubt that whispered in the ear of a young Elijah Cummings. He beat it all. He beat the odds. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

He beat the low expectations of that former school employee who told Elijah to abandon the dream of being a lawyer, that he would never become a lawyer, to settle for a job with his hands and not his mind. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

Elijah loved telling that story because that school employee wound up being Elijah’s first client as a lawyer. We live in an age where we see people on television a couple of times and we think we know them and what they are about. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

It is true Elijah was a proud progressive with a booming, melodious voice who found himself in the middle of most major political stories over the past decade. It is inescapable that be part of his legacy. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

But his legacy also includes the path he took to become one of the most powerful political figures of his time. It is a path filled with pain, prejudice, obstacles and doubt that he refused to let stop him. His legacy is perseverance. His legacy is fighting through the pain. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

His legacy is making sure there were fewer obstacles for the next Elijah Cummings. His legacy to me, above all else, was his faith. A faith in God that is being rewarded today with no more fights, no more battles, and no more pain. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) October 17, 2019

Cummings died early Thursday morning, and his passing prompted a number of politicians–Democratic and Republican alike–to eulogize the Baltimore congressman and House Oversight Chairman.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]