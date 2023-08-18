RNC Chairwoman Confronted About Being Named in Trump Indictment: ‘Do You Have Any Regrets?’

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked on NewsNation’s The Hill, Thursday whether she had any regrets about being named in two of former President Donald Trump’s indictments over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Following a discussion with McDaniel over whether Trump would participate in the Republican Party’s first 2024 presidential debate, NewsNation Chief Washington Correspondent Blake Burman switched the subject and said:

Ronna, I want to ask you about December 2020. As you know, you have spoken to the January 6th committee about a phone call on December 6th, 2020 involving the president, yourself, and John Eastman, who was a legal adviser to the president at the time, and it involved the alternate electors. Jack Smith referenced your title in one of the indictments. Fani Willis named you, or at least your name appeared in that indictment, in the Georgia indictment for that case.

Burman then questioned, “With everything that was going on with the alternate electors, Ronna, in December of 2020, I wonder as you sit back now, knowing everything that you know, do you have any regrets as to how yourself or the RNC handled that month? Is there anything that you would have done differently?”

McDaniel responded, “Well I will say this, and I’ve said this very clearly, which is these were considered contingent electors. This is something that’s been done in our history with Hawaii, and they were based on legal challenges that were still ongoing that may have changed the outcome of the state and changed the state so that these contingent electors would be seated.”

She concluded, “That’s it and that’s very clearly outlined in the DOJ indictment that that’s what the RNC was told and I stand by that.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com