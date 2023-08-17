Trump Plotting Cable News Blitz, Sit Down With Tucker Carlson as Counter to Fox News’ GOP Primary Debate, Per Report

Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested he won’t appear for the first 2024 Republican primary debate, and a new report is shedding some light on what he might do to try and steal the spotlight for himself during the event.

CNN heard from sources close to the Trump campaign who say that the former president and his advisers are deliberating what kind of counterprogramming he might do to distract from the debate Fox News will host in Milwaukee. Trump’s ideas reportedly include sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and calling into the different cable news shows.

“Conversations regarding a potential interview with Carlson have taken place with Trump’s team, but there is no definitive plan for him to do that as of now, they say,” Alayna Treene reported. “Trump has privately and publicly floated skipping either one or both of the first two Republican presidential primary debates and has repeatedly pointed to his commanding lead in the polls as one reason he is hesitant to share the stage with his GOP challengers.”

While Trump hasn’t done any debate prep, one of Treene’s sources insisted that he doesn’t need it, and “there’s always a chance he may ultimately decide to participate at the 11th hour.” While it’s unclear if Fox News will allow this if Trump doesn’t show, his advisers are also reportedly interested in having the former president’s allies like Kari Lake and Florida GOP Congressmen Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz attend the debate and work the spin room on his behalf.

For months, Trump has openly hinted that he won’t do the debate, even after Fox News president Jay Wallace and chief executive Suzanne Scott reportedly met with him and implored him to participate on August 23rd. Meanwhile, there have been past reports that Carlson and Trump have discussed holding their own event together and snub Carlson’s former network.

