House Republican Tells Trump, ‘If You’re Innocent, Start Acting Like It’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) advised former President Donald Trump to stop attacking the criminal justice system amid the four indictments he faces in state and federal court.

Trump has been indicted in four jurisdictions. Most recently he was charged on Monday in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he falsely claims was rigged against him. He is also under indictment in federal court in Washington, D.C. for his scheming in that state and others he lost.

Buck appeared on Thursday’s CNN Primetime, where host Abby Phillip asked about Trump’s fitness for office.

“When you think about what this Georgia indictment, in particular, is alleging, just a whole lot of election falsehoods – Trump himself saying that he would hold a press conference on Monday to further those lies,” she began. “Now he’s saying he won’t do that… Do you ever wonder about just the mental fitness of a person who believes those lies, even though he’s told they’re not true, and whether that person should be the one who is potentially in the White House next?”

Before addressing her prompt, Buck took a moment to condemn threats against the grand jurors in the case, as well as Trump’s attacks on prosecutors, judges, and witnesses he has made in recent months in response to the investigations into him.

“First of all, the discussion that you had earlier about these threats that are being made and other actions toward grand jurors and people doing their civic duty, showing up and doing their job as Americans, is despicable,” Buck replied. “And if you’re innocent, start acting like it. I can’t think of anything worse than trying to attack the criminal justice system because you’re a criminal defendant. And I think that’s just terrible of any defendant to go through that process.”

The congressman went on to say that despite Trump’s gigantic lead over the Republican presidential field, he believes at least one candidate will narrow the gap because the party has “strong candidates.

