Sarah Palin Says Fox News Canceled Upcoming Appearance After She Discussed Network on Newsmax

Former Fox News contributor and ex-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin took turns bashing her old employer with former Fox host Eric Bolling on Friday night’s edition of The Balance.

Palin also claimed Fox News recently canceled a scheduled appearance over comments she made about the network.

After ripping Fox Corporation’s pro-LBGTQ policies, Bolling ripped Fox News for firing a producer who authored a chyron that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” on Tuesday, hours after Donald Trump was indicted in federal court.

“Turns out this producer was kind of pushed out,” Bolling said. “Well, doesn’t Biden kind of want to be a dictator?”

Bolling said such a chyron would have been a no-brainer at “the old Fox.”

Palin agreed and relayed an anecdote about Fox News.

“As a matter of fact, Eric, thanks to you, I lost another gig,” Palin responded. It was just about a week or so ago. I was on your show and you had asked something about Fox – maybe this was two weeks ago. And I was – usual – quite candid and off the cuff. And I told you what I thought about what Fox was doing. Well, I had been booked on Fox for the next day.”

She then said a friend texted her to say her upcoming Fox appearance was almost certainly done for.

“Yep, I got canceled from Fox and haven’t been invited back,” she said.

Bolling asked if Fox gave her a reason. She replied in the negative, but said, “I’ll bet you donuts to dollars that that’s exactly what it was.”

It is unclear which remarks was Palin was referring to. In early May, Palin told Bolling that Fox News did not renew her contract in 2015 and used her husband to deliver the news instead of telling her directly.

“They didn’t have the guts to call me,” she said. “They called my now ex-husband. And I thought that was really weird and weak.”

