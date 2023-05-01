Sarah Palin Claims Fox News Severed Ties by Informing Her Husband at the Time: ‘Weird and Weak’

Former Alaska Governor and former Fox News contributor Sarah Palin claimed the network shed ties with her by calling her husband at the time and telling him Fox was moving on.

Appearing on Monday’s installment of The Balance on Newsmax, Palin and Eric Bolling – a former Fox News host – discussed Fox News’s ousting of top-rated host Tucker Carlson last week. Fox terminated Carlson after learning he referred to a senior communications executive as a “cunt.” Additionally, a female former producer on his show filed a lawsuit against Fox, alleging an atmosphere of discrimination and sexual harassment. She did not make any allegations against Carlson himself.

“My audience now is realizing that Fox News started to move left,” Bolling told Palin. “They wanted to cast a wide net to bring in more liberal voices, to bring in more progressives, to maybe get more progressive viewers. And they got it, but at the expense of the MAGA and the true conservatives. What say you?”

“Right,” Palin responded. “It’s not just Fox News. of course. It’s these corporate-owned woke disconnected elites who call the shots in lame-stream media and they look at us as just the peons, just the subjects, and perhaps people would perceive me as being biased, though, when we speak of Fox because I got canned, too. And I don’t want to–I don’t want to interject any of my bias in the way that they operate.”

Palin then discussed her exit from Fox News in 2015.

“But I will tell you one thing about the way they operate,” she continued. “When I was informed that I was no longer working for them, I wasn’t even informed! They didn’t have the guts to call me. They called my now ex-husband. And I thought that was really weird and weak. And I just said I wouldn’t speak ill of them, but I just spoke ill of them, yes. But you know what? They have underestimated the will of the people. They have underestimated our wisdom and our desire with that freedom of speech to have truth spoken to power, to have information so we can make up our own minds about these issues.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

