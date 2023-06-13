Fox News Chyron Calls Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’ in Split Screen During Trump Speech

A Fox News chyron deemed President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” as he spoke at a White House event while the network carried Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday night.

Trump was arraigned earlier in the day in a Miami federal courtroom. He faces 37 counts in connection with his possession of government documents after he left office. The Department of Justice’s indictment says Trump willfully took classified material to his Mar-a-Lago estate and repeatedly resisted the government’s attempts to recover the documents. He pleaded not guilty to all counts. The indictment contains photos of the material around the residence, including a bathroom.

After the arraignment, the former president flew to New Jersey and delivered a speech from his Bedminster golf resort to rail against the charges. Fox News carried the remarks, which spanned parts of Fox News Tonight and Hannity.

Reporter Alex Thompson of Axios flagged an unusual chyron – even for Fox News – on Twitter.

Near the very end of Tonight, Fox aired a split screen of Trump speaking with audio and Biden on mute at the White House giving a speech to mark Juneteenth. With about 12 seconds left in the show, a chyron appeared, reading:

Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested

The chyron carried over into Hannity for the first 15 seconds before disappearing. Around this time, someone in the Bedminster crowd wished Trump an early happy birthday, as he will turn 77 on Wednesday.

“Thank you,” he replied. “Happy birthday, great birthday.”

Biden says he was siloed from the Department of Justice’s probe into Trump and that the decision to prosecute was made by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland after Trump declared his candidacy last year. Smith inherited the DOJ’s already existing investigation into the former president.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com