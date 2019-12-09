Joe Scarborough pushed back on Donny Deutsch after the Morning Joe regular said Rudy Giuliani “exploited” 9/11 for his personal political gain.

As the panel talked about how Giuliani went from America’s mayor to being in the middle of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal, Deutsch acknowledged that Giuliani “did do something heroic” for New York in the aftermath of 9/11. He went on to say, however, that “anybody that lives in this town knows that he exploited 9/11. You know, I don’t even want to give him that because in the years to come, in the most self-serving way, he exploited the greatest tragedy that we have lived through.”

Deutsch’s remarks drew instant pushback from his colleagues, and Scarborough said: “I can’t let you say that on my show.”

“If you’ve got issues with Rudy Giuliani, take up those issues with Rudy Giuliani and what’s going on right now,” Scarborough continued. “I know for myself and for a lot of Americans when George Bush was stumbling the first week, it was Rudy who stepped into the void. Let’s just talk about what’s going on now and don’t bring up 9/11.”

Deutsch eventually got back in to give Giuliani credit for his time as New York City mayor, but he stood by his view that Giuliani’s conduct in the years after was less-than-admirable. Al Sharpton was also on the panel, and he said he would not attack Giuliani’s 9/11 leadership, even though he agreed that Giuliani’s legacy has been damaged since then.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

