Sean Hannity Rips ‘Journalists’ on Other Networks, Calls Them ‘Talk Show Hosts Just Like Me, Except They’re Not Honest About It’

Sean Hannity characterized himself as a talk show host, and not a journalist, as he attacked his peers on other networks Friday.

The conservative Fox News primetime host said the difference between he, and presumably hosts on CNN and MSNBC, is he is honest about his political interests, relative to stories.

During a conversation with Joe Concha and Kellyanne Conway on his eponymous show, the host ripped the competition for portraying its work as journalism.

Hannity attacked the newly-announced Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, which will tackle the “spread of disinformation.”

The host also also knocked outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who he said now dodges questions as she waits in the queue to join MSNBC.

Asked for comment by Hannity about the disinformation board, Conway ripped the Biden administration for what she categorized as its numerous policy failures.

She asked Hannity’s audience not to believe reporting about President Joe Biden, who she implied is being led on policy by former President Barack Obama.

“They’ve got a lemon in the White House and the Democrats have no message,” she said. “They’re already moving on to 2024, and they’re when that happens, they’re telling us one simple thing: America, don’t believe what you see, believe what we say.”

Hannity responded by accusing the “media mob” of holding Biden’s water. While addressing Concha, he attacked reporters on other networks, and said he does not consider himself a journalist:

I go out of my way to explain what my job is, because a lot of people in the media mob do not understand what we do. Yes, I’m a member of the press, I have 675 radio affiliates. I’m on the Fox News Channel, which is a news channel, but I don’t claim to be a journalist, I claim to be a talk show host.

Hannity then said that while he has reported “thousands of hours of straight news,” he is upfront about his political leanings.

“I am a registered conservative, yes, I voted for Donald Trump, I make no apologies, I give my opinions straight-forward,” he said. “These other networks, they claim to be journalists, they’re talk show hosts just like me, except they’re not honest about it.”

Hannity has come under fire for text messages he sent to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadow during and after the 2020 election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

