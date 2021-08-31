Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told a liberal activist Lauren Windsor of The Undercurrent that the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin was on the level. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump there by 20,682 votes.

Johnson has made a series of claims about potential voter fraud in the 2020 election. In January he said he would not vote to certify the election results because of what he called “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud.” He’s made multiple calls for the election to be investigated.

Posing an election skeptic, Windsor spoke with Johnson at an event and recorded the conversation seemingly in secret.

“You know that Joe Biden didn’t win this election,” Windsor told the senator. “Do you think that Joe Biden won this election?”

Johnson responded, “In Wisconsin, do you know the vote totals?”

Windsor replied she did not.

“So without knowing the vote totals, you can’t even state that opinion,” said Johnson.

He proceeded to do an impromptu deep dive into the numbers:

This election, Trump got a million, 610 [thousand votes],” he explained. “No Republican had ever cracked 1.5 million. Numerous Democrats have gone over 1.6 and 1.5. So now for the first time in history, you have a presidential candidate, beating my vote total by a hundred and thirty thousand votes. Collectively, the state assembly candidates, just the Republican state assembly candidates, got a million, 661 [thousand votes]. The eight congressional candidates also got a million, 661 [thousand votes], so we obviously counted enough Republican votes. The only reason Trump lost Wisconsin is that 51,000 Republican voters didn’t vote for him. They voted for other Republican candidates.

Windsor protested, “I don’t believe it.”

“Well, look at the totals,” said Johnson. “It’s certainly plausible–there’s nothing obviously, nothing obviously skewed about the results. There isn’t.”

After interrupting the senator again, Johnson told Windsor, “Listen, listen. You’re not listening.”

He again explained that the Trump lost Wisconsin because 51,000 voters who voted for Republicans in down-ballot races chose not to vote to reelect the president.

