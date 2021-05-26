Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) battled over the possibility that Chinese scientists used U.S. grant money to fund secret research into the coronavirus before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fauci appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee for a hearing on Wednesday, during which Kennedy asked if Fauci stood by his testimony that he never granted any money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the gain of function research. The purpose of gain of function research is to increase a pathogen’s virulence in order to study its transmissibility, cross-species impact, and possible treatments.

When Fauci denied funding gain of function research in Wuhan, Kennedy asked him, “How do you know they didn’t lie to you and use the money for gain of function research anyway?” Fauci answered by referring to the publicly-available findings that were drawn from the results of the experiments.

“None of that was gain of function,” Fauci said, but Kennedy interrupted to ask, “How do you know that they didn’t do the research and not put it on their website?”

“There’s no way of guaranteeing that,” Fauci answered, “but in our experience with grantees, including Chinese grantees, which we have had interactions with for a very long period of time, they are very competent, trustworthy scientists.”

The hearing continued with Fauci fielding Kennedy’s questions on whether China’s scientists might have been influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. These questions also revolved around the trustworthiness of China’s scientists, and whether Fauci has ever been lied to by a grantee.

Watch above, via Kennedy’s YouTube channel.

