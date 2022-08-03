Sen. Kennedy Predicts Inflation Bill Will Force Americans to ‘Live in a Tent Behind Whataburger’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is a definite no on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) Inflation Reduction Act, and he made his stance clear in a Wednesday appearance on Fox where he predicted the result of the bill would be more Americans living “in a tent behind Whataburger.”

Manchin has disputed claims that his bill would raise taxes on the middle class, something the Joint Committee on Taxation says it would do, and says the legislation would combat record inflation. Kennedy predicted, however, that Americans would be left footing the bill for further increases in fuel costs and more.

“I don’t hate anybody, but Sen. Manchin’s bill is an inflation machine. If he passes his bill, Joeflation as some call it, will refer to Joe Manchin, not Joe Biden,” the senator told Fox News.

Kennedy complimented Manchin at one point by saying he can “talk a dog off a meat wagon,” but argued the Democratic senator “can’t change the facts.”

“It is a special kind of stupid to raise taxes on businesses during a recession,” Kennedy said, adding that taxes on corporations will simply be passed on to consumers.

Though he had harsh words for Manchin, Kennedy told Fox News anchor John Roberts he doesn’t believe the moderate Democrat is “intentionally” trying to hurt people, but claimed his bill will do just that.

“I don’t hate anybody, John. I don’t think Sen. Manchin intentionally wants to hurt people. I don’t think he wants more Americans to live in a tent behind Whataburger, but that is going to be the result of his bill,” he said.

Before getting into Manchin and the inflation bill, Kennedy also said he’s tired of talking about what income brackets or businesses should face new taxes at all.

“At some point we need to stop asking who needs to pay more taxes and start asking what the hell happened to all the money that we had,” he said. “But I digress.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com