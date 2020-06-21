Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said he wishes former White House national security adviser John Bolton testified before Congress during President Donald Trump’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.

Scott gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, and after taking questions about the messy firing of Geoffrey Berman, he was asked about the alleged, impeachable conduct and foreign policy blunders Bolton raised against Trump in his new book.

“I do wish that Mr. Bolton would have come into the House under oath and testified,” Scott said. “The problem is that when you’re selling it in a book, you’re not putting yourself in a position to be cross-examined. So for $29.95, he can monetize his national security clearance, but under oath, he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions.”

Scott continued to slam Bolton for profiting off of his claims, saying “it looks like he’s monetized it more than he has actually provided a fact-pattern.”

Back when the president was facing his possible removal from office in January, Bolton refused to testify before the House, but he did say would’ve testified before the Senate if presented with a subpoena. Scott dismissed the potential weight Bolton’s testimony would’ve had on Trump’s trial at the time, and he joined the GOP to vote against a motion to compel the ex-national security adviser and other officials to give testimony.

Only two Republican senators supported the motion to bring more witnesses into Trump’s impeachment trial: Susan Collins and Mitt Romney.

