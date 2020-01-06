John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Trump’s Impeachment if Senate Subpoenas Him

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a key witness in the events that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment, says he will testify in the trial if subpoenaed.

Bolton released a statement to his John Bolton PAC’s website saying “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

“The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts. Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

The statement comes just moments after NBC News’ Carol Lee reported on Bolton being prepared to testify if he was subpoenaed.

Bolton’s name was often mentioned during the impeachment inquiry as a direct witnesses that led to the freeze on aid to Ukraine, allegedly so Trump could pressure the country to work with his personal attorney to dig up dirt on his political opponents.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]