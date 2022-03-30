Chuck Todd warned Democrats that the way President Joe Biden’s poll numbers look right now, the party will face an uphill battle in the midterms.

Todd brought out MSNBC’s “midterm meter” on Wednesday to spotlight the political factors most likely to determine how well the Democrats will do in November. He started with NBC News’ latest survey, which found that 71 percent of the country believes the country is on the wrong track, compared to 22 percent who say the opposite.

“Sixty-five percent wrong track is a bad number,” Todd said. “Seventy-one percent? That’s why it is in the shellacking category.”

Todd continued to say that a job approval rating below 45 percent for a president means “you’ve got a problem, and you’re gonna have midterms in the bad-to-shellacking ratio.”

“President Biden is at 40. George W. Bush was at 39 in 2006. We know how that turned out,” Todd said. “That’s also in shellacking territory.”

While the generic midterm ballot shows Republicans only leading Democrats 46 percent to 44, Todd warned that between gerrymandering and how various district populations are laid out, it’s not as competitive as the figure might suggest.

“The bottom line,” Todd explained, “is if the Democrats are losing, it means they’re gonna get walloped.”

Todd’s assessment comes as NBC’s polling also found that Biden’s economic performance is currently polling at a measly 33 percent. On top of that, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll just found that Donald Trump would defeat Biden if the former president decides to run again.

