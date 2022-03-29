A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll shows former President Donald Trump handily beating President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election match-up.

Trump would beat the sitting president by 47 percent to 41 percent, with 12 percent undecided if the vote were held today, the poll found.

Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll released the findings exclusively to The Hill on Monday. According to The Hill, Vice President Kamala Harris would lose to Trump by an even wider margin, with Trump trouncing the sitting VP 49 to 38 percent.

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, told The Hill the polls finding of “Trump’s early leads over both Harris and Biden speak less to the former president’s popularity and more to Biden and his administration’s current challenges with voters.”

While Trump has yet to officially declare whether or not he will run for reelection he hinted as recently as this weekend at a potential 2024 run. “The truth is I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time,” Trump said at a rally in Georgia Saturday. “And now, we just may have to do it again.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll also surveyed potential match-ups between Harris and other GOP contenders. The poll found Harris leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a 2-point margin: 40 percent to 38 percent.

In the Republican 2024 presidential primary, if Trump did not run, the poll found DeSantis leading the field with 28 percent of Republican primary support. Former Vice President Mike Pence was second with 24 percent support and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was third with 10 percent support.

The poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters between March 23-24.

