Joy Behar weighed in on Jeffery Toobin’s recent return to CNN, blasting the network for giving his first on-air interview following the Zoom incident to Alisyn Camerota.

“With all the men on CNN’s payroll, they had to give it to poor Alisyn Camerota,” Behar said of the interview on Monday’s The View. “She didn’t deserve that. It was embarrassing and uncomfortable, and manipulative, I thought.”

Camerota sat down with Toobin on Friday, following an 8-month absence from the network after he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with his New Yorker colleagues.

“In October, you were on a Zoom call with your colleagues from the New Yorker magazine,” Camerota said to Toobin, opening the interview. “Everyone took a break for several minutes, during which time you were caught masturbating on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job, after 27 years of working there. And you, since then, have been on leave from CNN.”

In response, Toobin labeled his actions as “deeply moronic and indefensible,” later saying that he hopes “to be a better person off-camera as well as on camera.”

“He said that he wants to be a better person. He’s working at a food bank. I don’t see the correlation between needing to engage Mr. Happy and being a bad person,” Behar said while addressing the interview. “I mean, maybe it causes blindness, but I don’t see how it causes you to be a bad person.”

Behar went on to claim that everybody would be considered a “bad person” for “doing what he was doing at home alone in their house,” adding, “He didn’t know the thing was running, of course, so we forgive him that.”

When Toobin vocalized his aspiration to “be a better person,” he was presumably referring to masturbating in front of his colleagues during an on-camera work call, not the mere action of self-pleasure.

“I’m not judging the guy, I mean it shows how boring these Zoom meetings are, that he couldn’t even wait between meetings to get himself involved with himself,” Behar added before calling attention to other men who have been condemned for masturbating in front of others without their consent.

The host highlighted that comedian Louis C.K., despite his attempt at a comeback tour, has been generally shunned from the entertainment industry following allegations that he has masturbated in front of women without their consent. C.K. has confirmed the reports as “true.”

“Does this mean that Al Franken — get him back into the Senate — let’s get him back because I don’t know what he did that is worse than any of this,” Behar added. “I really don’t understand the rules and regulations of this — What is accountable and what’s not accountable, frankly.”

