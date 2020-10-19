Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from his job as a staff writer at the New Yorker after he allegedly exposed his penis during a company Zoom call.

According to Vice’s Motherboard, which cited unnamed sources, the New Yorker suspended Toobin “because he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.”

A New Yorker spokesperson told Mediaite in a statement: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

In a statement to Motherboard, Toobin — who is also chief legal analyst for CNN — said, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers… I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN told Mediaite in a statement.

Zoom is a video conference tool which has gained prominence amid the coronavirus pandemic for communication between remote workers.

This story is developing.

