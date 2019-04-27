SPOTTED: Sean Spicer, Extra Reporter, Makes Appearance at WHCD Party

Wondering what former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is up to these days? Turns out he’s a mic-carrying member of the press.

Spicer made a surprise appearance at UTA and Mediaite’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner party at Fiola Mare on Saturday night. But he wasn’t there to hobnob. He was on the clock, reporting on the event for Extra TV.

Spicer, armed with a microphone and flanked by a cameraman, had stop and chats with Sen. Patrick Leahy, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

#WHCD2019: Sean Spicer and his @ExtraTV camera crew roamed the UTA/Mediaite party last night pic.twitter.com/NNEKTeO7Uc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2019

This wasn’t the first time Sean Spicer, reporter, has made an surprise appearance. In February, he interviewed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an Extra “correspondent.”

Other attendees of this year’s UTA-Mediaite bash, co-hosted by Abrams and UTA co-president Jay Sures, included CNN’s Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, Jim Acosta, Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Alisyn Camerota, Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Kate Bolduan, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Jacob Soboroff, Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, Kennedy, Trey Yingst, Aasif Mandvi, Jordan Klepper, Symone Sanders, Tammy Haddad, former Senator Al Franken, Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and Mediaite’s own Ken Meyer, Caleb Ecarma and Aidan McLaughlin.

[Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

