Stephen Colbert Roasts the Second Night of RNC Speeches: ‘The Evening Looked Like a Racist Spelling Bee’

Late-night host Stephen Colbert roasted the speeches at the second night of the RNC during his post-convention show on Tuesday — mocking the setup for looking like a “racist spelling bee.”

After brutally mocking Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speeches the night before, Colbert took aim at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Larry Kudlow, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and First Lady Melania Trump.

The host addressed some general themes of the RNC’s second night before diving into specific speeches, focusing on lies regarding the administration’s coronavirus response.

“One big problem is that Trump and the G.O.P. were in Covid denial for months. The Democrats actually looked ahead, made time to produce something for their convention, four pretty smooth nights. The Republicans had to cram at the last minute,” Colbert said before imitating Trump. “I don’t understand — why can’t I just pay someone to take the convention for me?”

He also compared the RNC to the DNC, pointing out that the Democratic Party attracted a larger TV audience than the GOP on their first convention night.

Colbert guessed that it could be due to the RNC’s lack of “cool videos and location shoots,” adding, “the RNC was mostly a single location with speakers taking turns at the podium. The evening looked like a racist spelling bee.”

While delivering his reviews on the individual speeches, Colbert mocked Paul for praising the president when just four years earlier, he was bashing him for being “a delusional narcist and an orange-faced windbag.”

The host also questioned why Kudlow was discussing the pandemic as if it were a thing of the past, when people are still contracting and dying from the coronavirus.

Colbert later called Pompeo’s decision to give a speech at the RNC “no bueno” due to his role as Secretary of State, and noted that, “Our taxes flew him to do his little propaganda speech from Jerusalem.”

“Well you know what they say at Passover,” he added. “Next year, from prison.”

The host finally went after the first lady’s closing speech and noted that the president was caught frowning during her address.

“And then it was Melania time, and she dressed to impress — or to command the Soviet tank corps,” he joked.

The host later mocked her saying she achieved the American dream by showing a picture of her partying with Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“During his wife’s speech, it looked like Donald Trump was having a really great time,” the host said, showing a picture of the president frowning. “I hate these recitals. Which one of my children is this? Is that Turfany or Malaria?”

