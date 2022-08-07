Stephen Miller, Key Proponent of Trump WH’s Family Separation Policy, Accuses Democrats of Lacking Compassion for Migrants Crossing Border

Stephen Miller, a key proponent of the Trump White House’s family separation policy, accused Democrats of having “no conscience” and “no soul” regarding the “suffering” experienced by migrants at the border.

Miller’s comments came on Sunday’s episode of Sunday Morning Futures to host Maria Bartiromo, just a few short hours after he was featured as one of the most prominent figures in an in-depth investigative article by The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson titled “We need to take away children: The secret history of the U.S. government’s family separation policy.”

In the article, Dickerson outlined how Miller and other immigration “hawks” in former President Donald Trump’s administration intentionally separated thousands of children from their parents, lied about it, and, “[i]nstead of working to reunite families after parents were prosecuted, worked to keep them apart for longer.”

Miller is described as an unrelenting advocate for separating families, “phon[ing] DHS staff day and night, barraging them with demands and bullying career bureaucrats into a putative consensus on his ideas,” wielding a higher degree of influence due to the Trump White House’s difficulties hiring and retaining staff at the relevant bureaucracies.

Bartiromo herself introduced Miller, who was still on his parents’ cell phone plan as recently as this past March, as the “architect of President Trump’s immigration policy” and asked him for his assessment about the border.

“We are in the midst of the greatest national security crisis and greatest humanitarian crisis that we have ever seen,” Miller said, calling the border “completely controlled by foreign criminal cartels” and calling the Biden administration’s termination of Trump’s border policies a “crime against humanity.”

The Democrats deserved to “lose not only a record number of seats in the House and the Senate over this border crisis,” he continued, “but the eternal shame of history, for what they have done has no precedent. It is an abomination.”

“What has happened on the Senate floor in the last 24 hours is truly one of the darkest days in the history of the Senate,” Miller claimed regarding the overnight “vote-a-rama” on the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Modern-day slavery is playing out on our border,” he said. “The drugs that are coming through are laying waste to our cities and towns. Parents are weeping over the bodies of their children.”

Senate Republicans were “trying to offer a handful of modest, common sense amendments to end the death and destruction,” said Miller, but Senate Democrats were voting them down.

“Have they no conscience? Have they no soul?” Miller asked rhetorically. “People are suffering. This is misery and anguish on a scale we have never seen before, and I hope every candidate running for office will bring this up every day on the campaign trail.”

To be clear, America’s immigration and border security policies are in desperate need of reform; anyone who says otherwise is mentally deficient or being dishonest.

But the family separation policy that Miller so aggressively pushed didn’t end illegal immigration but rather increased the incentives for migrants to attempt to cross the border with the very cartels and coyotes Miller denounces for causing all this “death and destruction” along the border.

More importantly, the family separation policy itself caused its own “misery and anguish,” as detailed by Dickerson’s article, describing a child therapist who works with “children who are being processed through the American immigration system” and her heartbreaking interactions with a 3-year-old Guatemalan boy who was “screaming and sobbing so loudly” when she finally tracked down the boy’s father on the phone that several of her colleagues ran into her office, a baby girl delivered “like an Amazon package” with a dirty diaper and face “crusted with mucus,” a 3-year-old Honduran girl who “refused to speak at all” during her first several therapy sessions and had facial muscles that were “slack and expressionless,” a sign of “severe detachment disorder.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

