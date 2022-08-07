After the Senate entered into the 13th hour of the amendment process known as vote-a-rama for the Inflation Reduction Act, a melancholy Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) was seen on the Capitol steps in a picture that immediately went viral.

The amendment process began Saturday evening, shortly after 11:30 pm and the Senate continued to work through the night and into Sunday afternoon. Democrats have faced obstacles to the passage of the sweeping climate, health care, and tax package, with senators still looking to make changes to the bill, just hours before it is expected to pass within the chamber.

Earlier on Saturday, Sanders proposed an amendment that would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. This was eventually voted down 97-1, with Sanders being the only one voting in favor of the proposal.

LA Times Photojournalist Kent Nishimura captured the Senator shortly after on the Capitol steps taking a break from the chamber.

Many noted that the photo looks like it could be an album cover for Sanders, with others comparing the picture of the Senator to the classic “I’m Just a Bill” song from Schoolhouse Rock.

“On the Vermont Senator’s unrelenting second album, everything sounds more urgent. This unique blend of socialism and metallic hardcore hits you in the chest and shakes you to attention.”

I’m just a bill Yes, I’m only a bill

And I’m sitting here on Capitol Hill

Well, it’s a long long journey To the capital city

It’s a long long wait

While I’m sitting in committee

But I know I’ll be a law some day

At least I hope and pray that I will

Sanders has a tendency to be featured in pictures that go viral on social media. When President Joe Biden was inaugurated in 2021, the Senator showed up to the outdoor winter event donning giant wool mittens to combat the chill. Sanders’ wholesome look became an instant meme.

According to some observers in the Senate Chamber, Sanders is more exasperated than usual on Sunday amid the chaos of the vote-a-rama. I guess that would explain his despondent look in the picture.

The Inflation Reduction Act would represent the largest climate investment in U.S. history, while additionally making changes to healthcare policy. Senate Democrats only need a simple majority for the final passage of the bill because they are using a process called reconciliation, allowing them to bypass the Republican filibuster.

