Steve Bannon Tells Tucker Carlson ‘Democrats Are Completely Lawless’ Hours After Being Convicted in Federal Court

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon complained Democrats are “completely lawless” Friday, just hours after he was convicted by a jury on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon, a strong ally of former President Donald Trump, joined Tucker Carlson Tonight roughly five hours after the verdict was handed down.

During the interview, host Tucker Carlson ripped the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Carlson complained about the committee’s hearings, which he said “could go on forever.” He also ripped committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) as a “sad, tormented tiny man with a miserable personal life.”

Carlson noted Bannon had just been convicted for defying a subpoena from the committee.

He said the news was all the more shocking, considering a man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the GOP nominee for governor in New York Thursday, is already out of jail.

“A guy who tried to murder a gubernatorial candidate in New York was released with no bail. What are we to make of these two events occurring the same day?” he asked Bannon.

“As you can tell, the Democrats are completely lawless and look how they’ve run this committee,” Bannon said, before he said, “There is no ranking member.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) is the committee’s chair and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is the vice chair.

Bannon also predicted the Republican Party will take the House in November, and said they need to form a committee of their own.

“We need a commission or committee on Jan. 6,” he said. “It’s got to be with the new Congress, with the Republicans in charge. We’ve got to get to the bottom of the intelligence failures, FBI involvement, DHS involvement, the intelligence services.”

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of it,” Bannon concluded.

Carlson added Bannon did not plan Jan. 6 and was railroaded by a system that does not agree with his political views.

Bannon notoriously predicted all hell would “break lose” a day before the Capitol riot. He was also reportedly present at a meeting at the Willard Hotel to plan a way for Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

Bannon was also pardoned by Trump as he was facing federal fraud charges in 2021.

