Congressman Steve Cohen tonight dismissed the criticism of his “chicken stunt.”

The Tennessee Democrat told Anderson Cooper tonight that the House may have no choice but to have the sergeant-at-arms bring Attorney General Bill Barr in to answer Congress’ questions.

But Cohen got a lot of attention for mocking Barr’s absence at the House Judiciary Committee hearing this week with some fried chicken.

At one point, Cooper said if they really sent the sergeant-at-arms out there, it would be handing Republicans “an incredible thing to point to as Democtatic overreach.”

“They went after you for the chicken stunt yesterday,” Cooper noted, pointing out the criticism that Cohen wasn’t taking this seriously.

Cohen defended his actions and basically told his critics to get a life:

“Anybody who had a modicum of a sense of humor or a modicum of intelligence or understanding liked it. Those that failed in those two criteria didn’t. And for those people, get a life.”

