Steve Cohen Says Barr’s Refusal Leaves ‘No Other Alternative’ Except Send Sergeant at Arms to ‘Bring Him In’

Rep. Steve Cohen made headlines on Thursday when he brought a bucket of KFC into the House chambers to mock Attorney General William Barr for being chicken and refusing to show up for questions.

Then, on Friday, the Congressman took it further when he suggested the Sergeant at Arms of the United States House of Representatives should be sent for Barr if the Attorney General continues to refuse to comply with his House Committee.

Cohen’s remarks were made to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Friday night.

“So Chairman Nadler talked about moving to contempt proceedings if the Attorney general doesn’t comply. What does that — what would that actually look like?” Cooper asked.

Cohen then said that he wants to “bring him in.”

“You want to send out the sergeant-at-arms and force the attorney general to come?” Cooper pressed.

Cohen said he did.

“Otherwise, it is up to the Justice Department,” Cohen justified. “The Justice Department will not do anything to take a contempt citation from us and enforce it against their boss. So you have an impossible situation there and it leaves us no other alternative except to use our sergeant-at-arms and to bring him in. He’s being utterly contemptuous to Congress.”

“Are you talking about just having him sit for a hearing or locking him up somehow?” Cooper pressed further.

“You have to have him sit for a hearing and I think you have to have him locked up unless he agrees to participate and come to the hearing,” Cohen then said.

“But do you actually believe that you’re going to — that your committee is going to order the Attorney General of the United States to be arrested by the sergeant of arms and put in jail?” Cooper asked Cohen.

Cohen said he did not know.

“But we can’t just go to the Justice Department. It is meaningless,” Cohen told Cooper, before saying the actual decision falls strictly with Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee chair.

The new deadline for Barr’s response is Monday.

Watch above, via CNN

