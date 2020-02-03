Steve Schmidt: When Trump Is Acquitted, He Will Have More Power Than FDR During WWII, Lincoln During Civil War

Steve Schmidt, in addition to warning Democrats they’re right to worry about a Bernie Sanders nomination, said today that when he’s acquitted President Donald Trump will have more power than any president in U.S. history.

The Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump this Wednesday, bringing an end to the impeachment trial.

Schmidt, an MSNBC political analyst and former Howard Schultz adviser, said that one branch of government is basically “surrender[ing]” to the executive and becoming subordinate.

He continued:

“So the American people in the oldest constitutional republic in the world will have to decide: do we want at the head of our country a president or a king? Do we want to have an emperor? Do we want to have somebody who sits above the law? Do we wanted to have somebody who is unaccountable to the institutions that, from the beginning of the country, have said that no institution, no person in the country is above the law. That’s what we fought a revolution for. And so, there’s a fundamental question that now sits on the table 11 months before an election. But make no mistake. At the aftermath of this, when he is acquitted, there will never, ever have been an American president with the power that Donald Trump possesses right now in this moment. Not FDR in the second World War. Not Lincoln in the Civil War. No president is as powerful as Donald John Trump in this hour as we get ready to see his acquittal play out.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]