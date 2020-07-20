A new report indicates that the suspected shooter who attacked a federal judge’s family on Sunday has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, news broke that a man posed as a FedEx employee and attacked Judge Esther Salas’ family at their home in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Salas was not harmed, but multiple sources say her husband, 63-year-old criminal defense attorney Mark Anderl was critically wounded and their 20 year old son Daniel was shot and killed.

ABC News reports that the suspect’s body was found near Liberty, NY, and sources say he apparently committed suicide with a “self-inflicted gunshot.” The network also says the suspect had a FedEx package addressed to Salas with him in his car, and that he was “an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015.”

ABC’s reporting has been corroborated by CNN.

Watch above, via ABC.

