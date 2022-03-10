On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participated in the “People’s Convoy,” which is a group of vehicles circling the Capital Beltway to protest Covid-19 health restrictions because obviously.

After riding shotgun in a big rig for some time, the everyman senator from the school of Ha(rva)rd (Law) knocks appeared at a news conference with some of his fellow rugged individualists.

At one point, a fake news reporter attempted to ask Cruz one of those tricky “gotcha questions,” but the all-American senator born on the rough and tumble streets of Calgary was having none of it.

“Senator, do you believe the vaccine has saved lives?” asked a reporter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked if the COVID vaccine has saved lives: “Why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me, I’m not in the business of giving medical advice.” pic.twitter.com/dMFpWnjT0p — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

“Look, I hope so. I’m not a doctor,” Cruz told the enemy of the people. “You know what, why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me. I’m not in the business of giving medical advice. Go talk to your physician if you wanna figure out whether you should take the vaccine or not. I hope we have good doctors and good scientists that are figuring that out.”

Checkmate.

When Cruz wasn’t owning lib reporters at the news conference, he was displaying boundless magnanimity to potty-mouthed haters.

As he was speaking, a godless Marxist shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks.”

Someone yells at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during press conference with D.C. trucker convoy: “Ted Cruz sucks!” Cruz: “God bless you.” pic.twitter.com/h4GU6TlU9U — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

The good Christian senator was unfazed.

“God Bless you,” he replied.

