Ted Cruz Berates Reporter Instead of Answering Very Simple Question About Vaccines
On Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participated in the “People’s Convoy,” which is a group of vehicles circling the Capital Beltway to protest Covid-19 health restrictions because obviously.
After riding shotgun in a big rig for some time, the everyman senator from the school of Ha(rva)rd (Law) knocks appeared at a news conference with some of his fellow rugged individualists.
At one point, a fake news reporter attempted to ask Cruz one of those tricky “gotcha questions,” but the all-American senator born on the rough and tumble streets of Calgary was having none of it.
“Senator, do you believe the vaccine has saved lives?” asked a reporter.
“Look, I hope so. I’m not a doctor,” Cruz told the enemy of the people. “You know what, why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me. I’m not in the business of giving medical advice. Go talk to your physician if you wanna figure out whether you should take the vaccine or not. I hope we have good doctors and good scientists that are figuring that out.”
Checkmate.
When Cruz wasn’t owning lib reporters at the news conference, he was displaying boundless magnanimity to potty-mouthed haters.
As he was speaking, a godless Marxist shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks.”
The good Christian senator was unfazed.
“God Bless you,” he replied.
