Ted Cruz Declares ‘Democrats Don’t Believe in Democracy’ After He Voted Not to Certify 2020 Election

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Laura Ingraham Tuesday night, “Democrats don’t believe in democracy.”

Cruz famously objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. He voted not to certify the results in that state and Pennsylvania. The senator has also spread false claims about the 2020 election.

Before his appearance, Ingraham played a clip of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying, “It is absolutely essential for our democracy that we win. I fear for our democracy if the Republicans were ever to get the gavel.”

The Fox News host claimed, “She’s already laying the groundwork for the possibility that her party may not accept the results of the midterms if Republicans take over Congress.”

Ingraham added, “The ugly truth is, the self-proclaimed defenders of democracy hate our system and they also hate most of the voters. They want the entire Electoral College scrapped.”

She accused Democrats of having “their own brand of autocracy,” and told her viewers, “Democrats don’t really think you should exist at all.”

Ingraham welcomed Cruz to the program.

“If something is a threat to democracy, you cannot accept it as a result,” she told Cruz, referring to Pelosi’s remarks.

“They know they’re gonna lose and Nancy Pelosi’s not gonna go quietly,” Cruz said. “She’s gonna scream, she’s already preparing to scream the election was stolen. And by the way, what she means by stolen [sic, Pelosi did not use the word ‘stolen’ when talking about the midterms] is people showed up to vote against Democrats. That’s what stealing the election is. And remember, Democrats don’t believe in democracy.”

Cruz later repeated, “They don’t believe in democracy.”

