Ted Cruz Appears to Fall Asleep During Biden's Address
VIDEO

Ted Snooze: Texas Senator Appears to Doze off During Biden’s Address to Congress

By Michael LucianoApr 28th, 2021, 11:17 pm

During President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared to doze off and on for the brief time the camera was on him. The senator even retweeted a video of himself seemingly nodding off.

Throughout Biden’s speech, the live feed occasionally panned to socially distanced members sitting around the chamber. Toward the end of the address during some remarks about immigration, the camera caught a glimpse of Cruz with his eyes shut. Cruz almost immediately opened his eyes for a few seconds before appearing to doze off again. Based on his retweet, Cruz may have been making a deliberate statement, given his well earned reputation for being one of the more performative members of the Senate.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

