During President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared to doze off and on for the brief time the camera was on him. The senator even retweeted a video of himself seemingly nodding off.

Throughout Biden’s speech, the live feed occasionally panned to socially distanced members sitting around the chamber. Toward the end of the address during some remarks about immigration, the camera caught a glimpse of Cruz with his eyes shut. Cruz almost immediately opened his eyes for a few seconds before appearing to doze off again. Based on his retweet, Cruz may have been making a deliberate statement, given his well earned reputation for being one of the more performative members of the Senate.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

Ted Cruz is taking a siesta at tonight’s Biden speech, asleep on the job as usual. https://t.co/eP3SHi8e0q — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 29, 2021

What is Ted Cruz dreaming of, ya think? pic.twitter.com/yza4bJDxJp — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 29, 2021

Looks like Ted’s eyes are hooked up to his state’s power grid pic.twitter.com/vC7LUSJ4nJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 29, 2021

Guess who's napping. He doesn't have a lot of stamina, it seems. Maybe he's working too hard and needs a vacation. pic.twitter.com/sM4ZoPGL5q — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 29, 2021

Alternate headline: "Ted Cruz Delivers the Unofficial Republican Response to Biden Address" He nailed it, actually. https://t.co/aa3De7LCvh — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 29, 2021

