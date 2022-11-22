McCarthy Tells Fox He Wants to Hold Hearings Literally ON the Actual Border to Force Dems to Go There

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is planning on holding congressional hearings at the literal U.S. southern border if he stands as Speaker of the House when Republicans take a slim majority.

McCarthy and a number of other House Republicans visited the border this week and McCarthy also hinted to Fox News that he may be announcing the intention to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas previously testified that the border is secure and dismissed those calling the massive flow of migrants a “crisis.”

Republicans have especially taken issue with the comments, pointing to cartel crime at the border and the record number of migrants overwhelming the system. U.S. Customs Border and Protection reported more than 230,000 migrant encounters in October, a new record.

McCarthy would not say whether he is planning to announce an impeachment of Mayorkas while in El Paso, but he appeared to suggest it’s on the table as reporter Bill Melugin pressed him on the matter.

“I’m going to sit down with the border agents and get a firsthand knowledge of what is happening today because I do not trust what Sec. Mayorkas has told the nation. Every fact of what he has said is not true from everything we have seen,” McCarthy said, dismissing the claim that the border is secure.

Melugin reported after his talk with McCarthy that the Republican revealed he plans on holding congressional hearings on the border crisis at the literal border to force Democrats to travel there and see firsthand what’s happening.

Melugin reported:

He told me that once Republicans take power and if he is Speaker, what he’s planning to do is hold border hearings physically here at the border in an effort to get Democrats to physically come down here and see the border crisis firsthand.

Watch above via Fox News.

