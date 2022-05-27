Texas School Shooter’s Mother Pleads For People to ‘Not Judge Him’: ‘He Had His Reasons’

The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, pleaded with people on Thursday to “not judge him.”

Salvador Ramos committed on Tuesday what was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

“I have no words. I have no words to say. I don’t know what he was thinking,” Adriana Reyes told CNN affiliate Televisa. “He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

When asked what she would tell the families of the victims, Reyes said, “Forgive me. Forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

The reasons, she said, were “to get closer to those children instead of paying attention to the other bad things, I have no words. I don’t know.”

Ramos reportedly bought assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday. Reyes told ABC News she did not know about her son’s gun purchases.

Details have surfaced about Ramos’ past difficult social life and that he and was known to police. The Washington Post reported that Ramos lived a rough life with his mother, whom they said did drugs. Reyes told the outlet that she tried kicking her son out of her house, causing him to scream at her.

Watch above, via Televisa.

