Anderson Cooper mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday, commenting that he had debased himself on national TV over his appearance on Fox News the night before by groveling before host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson had accused Cruz on Wednesday of folding like a cheap suit and adopting the talking points of the left with relation to the Capitol riot.

Cruz apologized profusely to Carlson and his audience for having earlier in the week called Jan. 6 rioters “terrorists.” But Carlson was unrelenting in his shaming of the lawmaker. That shame has now led an entire news cycle.

“I give you Senator Ted Cruz, assuming the position last night before Fox entertainer Tucker Carlson, who had already raked him over the coals the night before,” Cooper said. “Senator Cruz’s alleged sin was having the gumption, or whatever you want to call it, having dared on Wednesday to refer to the assault on the Capitol as a terrorist attack.”

Cooper noted Cruz had previously called the riot a terrorist attack 17 times, prior to this week.

The host said, “Tucker Carlson noticed it this time, perhaps, and that was enough to trigger this whacked-out spectacle.”

Cooper played a portion of the now-viral interview.

“Back’s in the corner, Tucker giving him that quizzical look he practices so hard,” Cooper reacted after watching it. “And then, he had to–he did the twist, hoping that by blaming the media, blaming Democrats, Carlson would get back on his side. It didn’t work.

He later added, “But the issue isn’t his hypocrisy, really, only his abject subordination of himself,” Cooper said. “A sitting U.S. senator. One of only 100. Someone with actual influence, a former presidential candidate, nonetheless, groveling at the feet of tucker Carlson. Which is quite a comedown after groveling at he feet of the actual president.”

Cooper then reminded his audience that former President Donald Trump once insulted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, during the 2016 GOP primary, and that the incident was seemingly forgotten by Cruz quickly after Trump was elected.

Cooper concluded, “So yeah, Ted Cruz has the spine of a cantaloupe.”

Watch above, via CNN.

