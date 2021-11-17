OUCH: Liz Cheney Recalls Trump Insulting Ted Cruz’s Wife to Argue He’s Not a ‘Real Man’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) clapped back at Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) accusation that she was suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying that it was actually Cruz who former President Donald Trump “broke,” and that a “real man” would have defended his wife and father against Trump’s insults.

Cruz and Cheney have been publicly sniping at each other with increasing frequency. The two lawmakers got in a Twitter spat over the weekend after Cruz joked that the only lane for Cheney in 2024 was in the “Democratic primary,” and Cheney retorted by tweeting that Cruz was “posturing for the secessionist vote” and needed to remember that he had sworn an oath to the Constitution.

On Tuesday, Cruz took a break from his crusade against Big Bird to appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and say he thought Cheney was in “the category of people who Donald Trump just broke, just shattered.”

“She hates Donald Trump so much that it just has overridden everything in her system,” said Cruz. “She’s lashing out at Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s become a Democrat and it’s sad to watch what has happened. It is Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona spoke to Cheney on Wednesday, asked her about Cruz’s accusation that Trump had “broken” her.

“Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney replied. “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

.@Liz_Cheney is hitting back at @tedcruz after he went on Fox News last night & accused her of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” saying she was “broke” by Trump. “Trump broke Ted Cruz,” Cheney told me. “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 17, 2021

This is just the latest escalation in the Cheney-Cruz feud. It started last week when Cruz quipped the only lane for Cheney in 2024 is in the Dem Party. Cheney shot back: “I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote.. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 17, 2021

Trump infamously retweeted a post attacking Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, unflatteringly comparing her looks to former First Lady Melania Trump, and promoted a bonkers conspiracy theory that Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, was involved in a plot to murder JFK. Cruz has been — unsurprisingly — brutally mocked for failing to defend his wife and father against Trump’s insults.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com