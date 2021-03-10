CNN reporter Gary Tuchman traveled into the heart of West Virginia coal country to get local reaction to the passage of the Covid relief bill — and some of the responses were… quite candid.

During a segment on AC360, Tuchman offered his report from Mingo County in centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s home state.

On a downtown sidewalk in the county seat of Williamson, Tuchman interviewed Kevin Johnson, a coal miner and Trump voter who is struggling because of the pandemic. Despite his Republican allegiance, Johnson said he disagreed with Congressional Republicans’ refusal to vote for Biden’s bill which he said would give him the ability to “pay up the rent and pay up the bills.”

“Because people are behind, you know, as well as everybody else, I’m sure I ain’t the only one that’s got a tough time,” he added to Tuchman.

Williamson’s conservative Democratic mayor, Charlie Hatfield, also praised the stimulus, even as he declined to reveal his presidential vote.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Hatfield said. “I can tell you from what I have seen in the city alone, we will probably get $1 million.” Noting that this figure would represent one-third of his city’s budget, the mayor added: “This is big money.”

Not everyone was on board with Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. “We did meet a couple of people in town who agree with Republicans in Congress, who all gave the bill a thumbs down,” Tuchman noted. “But almost all we talk to here feel differently.”

The CNN reporter then talked with Sherran Ray Justice, a disabled man who has been unable to find a job during the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

Justice pulled no punches when Tuchman asked his opinion about the GOP’s unanimous opposition to the Covid aid bill. “That’s some hogwash bullshit there,” Justice fired back, before apologizing for cursing. “They should loosen up a little bit, you know what I mean?”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

