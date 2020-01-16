The Rachel Maddow Show Scores Its Highest Ratings Ever With Lev Parnas Interview

It was a much-anticipated interview. And not only deliver on the news front, it packed a ratings wallop.

Thanks to the first interview with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, The Rachel Maddow Show posted its best overall ratings ever on Wednesday night, MSNBC said. According to data from Nielsen, the broadcast pulled down 4.5 million total viewers, and 844,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic.

Those numbers were enough to topple the regular cable news ratings winner — Sean Hannity. A total audience of 3.8 million tuned to watch Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night in the 9 p.m. slot opposite Maddow. Tucker Carlson Tonight placed third, with 3.7 million viewers overall.

Maddow’s strong ratings spilled over to the broadcasts which followed on MSNBC. The Last Word hosted by Lawrence O’Donnell and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams both won their time slots in the overall viewers category.

