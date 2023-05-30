The View Confronts 2024 Hopeful Asa Hutchinson With Dire Poll Numbers: Trump’s at 53%, You’re at 1%

Presidential candidate and former Arizona Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) got a warm welcome on The View before being drilled about his chances for the Republican nomination in a party ruled by Donald Trump.

“You officially launched your 2024 bid for president last month. You’ve said that your lane is the non-Trump lane, as opposed to the anti-Trump lane. I don’t know what that means, so I would love an explanation,” Sunny Hostin said. “My other question is, how do you win over the 74 million people who voted for him? Because right now he’s beating every other candidate combined. He’s polling at 53%, and you are polling at 1%.”

“Well, which is pretty intimidating when you look at those numbers,” Hutchinson said. “First of all, I call it non-Trump lane, because as you pointed out, we want to get Trump voters. If you’re going to win a Republican primary, you’ve got to go after every part of our base. So it’s not anti-Trump. It’s certainly not anti-Trump policy. It is a different approach to governance. It’s trying to bring out the best of America and not appeal to our worst instincts. That’s the kind of leadership our country needs. That’s the kind of leadership that I want to offer.”

Hutchinson added that the non-Trump lane was “very lonely” until other candidates, such as Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis, jumped in the race.

“Everybody who jumps in, they’re saying one thing to the American people — that we would prefer someone else lead the Republican party and to lead our country than Donald Trump. That means there’s going to be, what, seven or eight candidates in there saying we need somebody other than Donald Trump. So I’m one of those these that believe there’s strength in multiple voices, and that we’re all in single digits. There’s a big gap there. I think overtime. This is early, that’s going to change.”

Watch The View clip above.

