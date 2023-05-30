House Freedom Caucus Takes a Flamethrower to Debt Deal in Fiery Presser: The GOP Conference ‘Has Been Torn Asunder!’

The House Freedom Caucus held nothing back as they tore into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his tentative deal with the White House on the debt limit.

The hard-right Republican lawmakers held a press conference on Tuesday to address the tentative agreement McCarthy reached with the Biden administration over the weekend. Caucus Chairman Scott Perry led the event by pronouncing the proposal a failure of McCarthy’s speakership mandate that will be opposed by his fellow conservatives.

The speaker himself has said on numerous occasions, the greatest threat to America is our debt, and now is the time to act. we had the time to act, and this deal fails, fails completely. And that’s why these members and others will be absolutely opposed to the deal and we will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was next up at the presser, and he emphatically condemned the deal that he previously characterized as a “turd sandwich.”

The Republican conference right now has been torn asunder! And we are working hard to try to put it back together this weekend by making sure that this bill gets stopped. I want to be very clear: not one Republican should vote for this deal. Not one. If you’re out there watching this, every one of my colleagues, I’m gonna be very clear. Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal! No one sent us here to borrow an additional $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return.

Roy went on to claim Democrats and moderate Republicans support the deal even though it’s “going to make things worse” and it’s “all the same stuff.” His comments at the presser follow an interview with Glenn Beck where he said McCarthy’s leadership should be called into question by Republicans if the deal goes through.

Watch above via CSPAN and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com