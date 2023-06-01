‘The View’ Hosts Dumbfounded By Trump Tape: ‘He Had War Plans … At a Country Club in New Jersey!’

Co-hosts of The View were astonished by the recent revelations of a recording where Donald Trump admitted to possessing — and wanting to share — classified documents about a potential attack on Iran.

“Trump’s former attorney, Ty Cobb, said on CNN last night, he’s dead with this case,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump White House.

“I’m going to be honest, I always thought the documents investigation was over, since we found out Pence had documents, current President Biden does. But, no, no, no. This is very, very different. He had war plans, the most classified documents for a U.S. engagement — a strike on Iran — at a country club in New Jersey,” Griffin said.

“May I just emphasize, my former boss [former secretary of defense] Mark Esper, to this day, travels with a security detail because Iranian-aligned people are trying to have him killed for the [Qasem] Soleimani strike, as does [former secretary of state] Mike Pompeo… These are America’s adversaries — these are the most classified documents that put our troops at risk, puts our intel agencies at risk. I think if anything is going to lock him up, it’s this,” Griffin said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, added, “Just possessing the document under the law, under federal law, is enough to convict him. Just possessing it,” Hostin emphasized. “The recording could also indicate his potential motive for keeping it. Those two things together are almost insurmountable.”

CNN reported Wednesday that Trump was recorded discussing classified documents on Iran that he had taken with him when he left the White House. Trump has long insisted that he had the right to take classified documents with him after his presidency, and that the documents were automatically declassified because he said they were. Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

“If some people have their way, the president of the United States is going to be presiding over the country from federal prison,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com