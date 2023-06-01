Trump Ally Roger Stone Admits on Hot Mic He Makes Up Stories to Bend Trump to His Will

Roger Stone got candid about his influence over Donald Trump by explaining how he psychologically maneuvers the former president into saying whatever he wants him to say.

The Daily Beast obtained footage from A Storm Foretold, a Danish documentary that followed the Trump ally over the years both before and after he tried to help Trump overturn his 2020 election defeat. Filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell showed Stone gushing about how Trump cannot be controlled by anybody, but then they cut to a different scene of Stone describing how he uses flattery and stories to plant thoughts in Trump’s head, even if they’re not based on anything that actually happened.

From Stone:

I have a 40-year record of being able to convince the big man to do what’s in his best interest — he’s not easy to deal with. It’s complicated. He resents any implication that he is handled or managed or directed. You have to say, “Remember that night when we were in Buffalo. And you gave that speech, and God, it had to be 10,000 people, the biggest crowd they’d ever seen. And you said XYZ, and the place went crazy. Remember that? I don’t know where you came up with that line, but it’s one of the best things.”

Stone hypothesized that Trump would usually respond along the lines of “Yeah, I’m going to use that one again.”

“Doesn’t f*cking matter that he never said it — doesn’t matter,” Stone said as himself again. “It’s time-consuming, but it works. I did it for 30 years.”

The remarks were recorded from a distance, and Guldbrandsen told The Daily Beast that Stone had forgotten he was wearing a microphone at the time.

“I know he had forgotten,” said Guldbrandsen, “because the next morning, he was really, really anxious about what I had recorded.”

Stone’s relationship with Trump is tumultuous to say the least, but he does seem to be invested in seeing Trump win the White House again.

